Raiders Week 17 playoff elimination scenarios

The Las Vegas Raiders didn’t help themselves in Week 16, but they did get plenty of help elsewhere.

Had the New York Jets, Miami Dolphins or the New England Patriots would have won in Week 16, the Raiders would have been eliminated from playoff contention after the Los Angeles Chargers clinched a playoff spot with a win in Indianapolis on Monday night.

Now, the Raiders’ extremely faint playoff chances move on to Week 17. Five of the seven playoff berths in the AFC are locked up with two weeks remaining in the regular season. Only the AFC South title and one wild-card remain open. Thus, the Raiders are hoping to fill the final wild-card spot. but there are five teams ahead of them.

Las Vegas can be eliminated with a home loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday afternoon. However, they can be eliminated prior to playing.

Wk 17 AFC Elimination Scenarios (no ties):



NE OUT:

1) NE L



NYJ OUT:

1) NYJ L



PIT OUT:

1) PIT L

2) MIA W



LV OUT:

1) LV L

2) MIA W

3) NYJ W pic.twitter.com/UPGogFSHfo — Joe Ferreira (@JoeNFL) December 27, 2022

If Miami wins at New England in the early window, the 6-9 Raiders will be out. They can also be eliminated if the Jets win at Seattle on Sunday afternoon.