Raiders poll: Should Derek Carr play in final 2 games of the season?

Monday, Las Vegas Raiders coach Josh McDaniels indicated that the team’s brass may decide to sit some players for the final two games of the season based on injury and contract situations.

That scenario, of course, includes veteran quarterback Derek Carr.

If Carr, indeed, doesn’t play Sunday at home against the San Francisco 49ers and in Week 18 at home against the Kansas City Chiefs, it may be a strong indication the Raiders will move away from him in the offseason.

The Raiders only have $5 million in dead money for Carr in 2023 if they move away from him by mid February. However, if he is injured, it would trigger a huge guarantee. So, that’s why the team will consider sitting Carr and playing backup Jarrett Stidham in the final two weeks.

However, the 6-9 Raiders still have a slight chance of making the playoffs. They can be eliminated in the early window Sunday if the Miami Dolphins win at the New England Patriots. The Raiders can also be eliminated if they lose to the 49ers or if the New York Jets win at the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday afternoon.

Perhaps the Carr decision may be made for Week 18. But it is fascinating that McDaniels admitted that it is a possibility this week. What do you think the Raiders should do, knowing if he sits, he will probably not be a Raider in 2023.