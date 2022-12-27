Report: Raiders shutting down Denzel Perryman

As expected, the Las Vegas Raiders are reportedly shutting down linebacker Denzel Perryman for the final two games of the season, according to multiple reports.

#Raiders are shutting down LB Denzel Perryman (dislocated shoulder) for the final two games, sources tell @theScore.



Perryman, a Pro Bowler in 2021, has once again had a terrific year. He leads Vegas with 83 tackles this season (including a career-high 14 for loss). — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) December 27, 2022

Perryman suffered a separated shoulder in the Raiders’ 13-10 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Saturday night. Raiders coach Josh McDaniels said Monday that it was possible Perryman and pass-rusher Chandler Jones could both be done or the season. Jones was carted off with an elbow injury Saturday night. There has been no additional information on his status, but it wouldn’t be a surprise if he joins Perryman on the sidelines for the rest of the season.

With Perryman out, the Raiders are reportedly promoting linebacker Harvey Langi to the 53-man roster. He was signed to the practice squad last week. Langi, 30, played for the Raiders’ brass in New England. The fifth-year veteran has played in one game this season — with the Denver Broncos against the Raiders on Nov. 20.

#Raiders are signing former #Patriots, #Jets LB Harvey Langi to the active roster, according to agent Kenny Zuckerman. — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) December 27, 2022

The Raiders did not announced any moves involving the 53-man roster Tuesday. They did announce some practice squad moves:

#Raiders roster moves:

- Signed LB Austin Calitro to the practice squad

- Released G Willie Wright from the practice squad — Raiders PR (@RAIDERS_PR) December 27, 2022

Perryman may have played his final game with the Raiders, who he played well for after being acquired in a trade in August, 2021. He made the Pro Bowl in his first season with the Raiders as he had 154 tackles in 15 games. This season, Perryman had 83 stops (14 for loss) in 12 games. He leads the team in tackles.

Perryman, 30, is a free agent after the season. There had been reports the Raiders were interested in extending his contract in recent months.