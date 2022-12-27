 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Report: Raiders shutting down Denzel Perryman

Linebacker has separated shoulder

By Bill Williamson Updated
/ new
New England Patriots v Las Vegas Raiders
Denzel Perryman
Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images

As expected, the Las Vegas Raiders are reportedly shutting down linebacker Denzel Perryman for the final two games of the season, according to multiple reports.

Perryman suffered a separated shoulder in the Raiders’ 13-10 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Saturday night. Raiders coach Josh McDaniels said Monday that it was possible Perryman and pass-rusher Chandler Jones could both be done or the season. Jones was carted off with an elbow injury Saturday night. There has been no additional information on his status, but it wouldn’t be a surprise if he joins Perryman on the sidelines for the rest of the season.

With Perryman out, the Raiders are reportedly promoting linebacker Harvey Langi to the 53-man roster. He was signed to the practice squad last week. Langi, 30, played for the Raiders’ brass in New England. The fifth-year veteran has played in one game this season — with the Denver Broncos against the Raiders on Nov. 20.

The Raiders did not announced any moves involving the 53-man roster Tuesday. They did announce some practice squad moves:

Perryman may have played his final game with the Raiders, who he played well for after being acquired in a trade in August, 2021. He made the Pro Bowl in his first season with the Raiders as he had 154 tackles in 15 games. This season, Perryman had 83 stops (14 for loss) in 12 games. He leads the team in tackles.

Perryman, 30, is a free agent after the season. There had been reports the Raiders were interested in extending his contract in recent months.

In This Stream

Raiders Week 16 opponent: Meet the 49ers

View all 5 stories

Next Up In Latest News

Loading comments...