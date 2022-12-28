The San Francisco 49ers’ starting quarterback has been a hot topic of conversation basically since the league year began back in March, and it still is as they prepare for the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 17.

In the offseason, the 49ers made it clear that Trey Lance would be taking over and went on to, unsuccessfully, shop Jimmy Garoppolo on the trade market. Then Lance breaks his ankle and is out for the season in Week 2, so Garoppolo is back as the team’s signal caller.

Once San Francisco’s offense gets some momentum going with Jimmy G, he goes down with an injured foot that requires surgery. Suddenly, the guy deemed “Mr. Irrelevant” during the NFL Draft becomes the most relevant player on the roster for one of the best teams in the NFC.

Rookie Brock Purdy has been under center in San Francisco for the last four games and has thrown for 846 yards and eight touchdowns to two interceptions while adding a rushing score to the mix as well. The 49ers are also averaging 31.0 points per game in the last three weeks, the fourth-most in the league and six points higher than their season average.

So, with the Raiders about to take on the 49ers this Sunday, there’s certainly one question on every Raiders fan’s mind: “Who is Brock Prudy?”

“I pretty much wrote him off immediately,” Jose Sanchez of All 49ers said of Purdy on this week’s Behind Enemy Lines podcast. “Then he comes out the next game against the [Buccaneers] in his next start and just carves them up. ...He utilizes the offense, he sees the field differently than Garoppolo, and he actually sees everything because Garoppolo’s vision [is] atrocious. “[Purdy] doesn’t have a good arm but the thing is, he’s not afraid to sling it. He’s poised, he’s mobile, [and] he’s not afraid of the pressure. ...It’s crazy because this is not the guy who I saw at training camp from the several practices I went to.”

A rundown of the episode and the full podcast can be found below.

Topics Discussed:

What the 49ers’ offense looks like with Purdy

Any chance Deebo Samuel playing this week?

Brandon Aiyuk’s emergence

Christian McCaffery’s impact on the offense

Trent Williams, still a stone wall at 34

Nick Bosa kicking it up a notch this season

Comparing Fred Warner and Dre Greenlaw to Patrick Willis and Navarro Bowman

Who is Talanoa Hufanga?

& more!

