Unfortunately, opt-outs have severely diminished the number of NFL Draft prospects for Las Vegas Raiders fans to watch in this year’s Holiday Bowl as both the Oregon Ducks and North Carolina Tar Heels have several. But, both teams are at least talented enough to give us a few prospects to check out.

Oregon

Brandon Dorlus, DT (No. 3, declared for NFL Draft, unclear if playing tonight)

Career stats (four seasons): 78 total tackles (41 solo), 20 TFL, 7 sacks, 4 PD

NFL Mock Draft Database draft projection as of 12/27: 5th round

Scouting report via TheDraftNetwork.com (full report)

Dorlus is an excellent athlete with good overall movement skills. He has good length and a strong upper body, although his lower body could use some additional mass. Dorlus is a penetrating defensive lineman who is best when rushing the passer. He flashes very good initial quickness off the ball and can win edges with his first step. The best thing about Dorlus is his ability to win with his hands and the variety of rush moves he has in his toolbox. He has excellent body control and can bend and flatten to the quarterback when he is given a gap. He is a slippery rusher who can uncover when working upfield and has lateral agility to make offensive linemen miss with their hands.

T.J. Bass, iOL (No. 56)

NMDD draft projection as of 12/27: 5th round

Scouting report via TDN (full report)

TJ Bass is an experienced offensive lineman who possesses outstanding size and length for the interior. He has started two full seasons for the Ducks playing mostly at left guard but was forced to make eight starts at left tackle in 2021 due to injury. Bass has good overall athleticism but is best suited to play inside at the next level. Bass is a well-built interior offensive lineman with a boxy frame, powerful upper half, and thick lower body. In the run game, he shows good power at the point of attack and plays with good leverage. He is athletic enough to work laterally on cut-off blocks and is good working to the second level and on pulls. He plays with a physical temperament and consistently plays through the whistle. In the passing game, Bass shows good feet and a quick, firm punch that he consistently lands. Bass has strong hands and can control and steer once he latches on. Bass has a good anchor to sit on bull rushes and is excellent at recovering when his depth is pressed.

Alex Forsyth, C (No. 78)

NMDD draft projection as of 12/27: 7th round

Scouting report via TDN (full report)

Forsyth offers good size and very good overall athleticism for the position. He is a right-handed center who shows excellent snap quickness and punch timing off the ball. In the passing game, Forsyth displays quick feet and hands to initiate contact with a quick and accurate punch to disrupt the defender’s initial rush. He then displays a good ability to mirror his upper and lower half, having the foot quickness and coordination to mirror defenders and the grip strength to stay latched on the defender.

Opt-outs

Below is a link to a full scouting report for every notable player from both schools.

Josh Downs, WR, UNC

Christian Gonzalez, CB, Oregon

Noah Sewell, LB, Oregon

D.J. Johnson, EDGE, Oregon