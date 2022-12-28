With the Texas Tech Red Raiders’ edge defender Tyree Wilson not playing, this year’s Texas Bowl won’t have any first-round talent NFL Draft prospects playing. However, the Ole Miss Rebels have a few potential Day 2 picks who are worth watching for Las Vegas Raiders fans.

Ole Miss

Zach Evans, RB (No. 6)

Career stats (three seasons): 282 carries, 1,962 rushing yards (7.0 ypc), 17 rushing TDs, 26 catches, 299 receiving yards, 2 receiving TDs

NFL Mock Draft database draft projection as of 12/27: 2nd round

Scouting report via TheDraftNetwork.com (full report)

Zach Evans is an extremely talented running back that is yet to have a complete season to showcase his true skill set entering year three. In his two years at TCU, Evans showed to be an explosive north-south runner. When he senses an opening, Evans triggers his natural speed and has the ability to break off big-time runs. Evans has good vision and can set up runs. On zone plays, he does a good job of pressing the hole to get defenders to commit to a direction then redirecting to hit a hole vacated by a defender. Evans is not a big back but he does run behind his pads and can be utilized in short-yardage situations. Evans is a back with a high upside and has all of the natural tools to put together a highly productive season running the football.

Nick Broeker, OT (No. 64)

NMDD draft projection as of 12/27: 3rd round

Scouting report via TDN (full report)

Nick Broeker’s most impressive trait is his short-area quickness. For a left tackle, Broeker has a quick first step that assists him in both the run game and as a pass protector. In the run game, Broeker uses his quick first step to quickly seal off backside blocks in zone schemes. He also does a good job of quickly getting on defenders to make a block so the running backs can get through the hole. In his pass set, Broeker does a good job of getting out of his stance and giving himself some leverage to deal with defenders. This space allows Broeker the opportunity to try and dictate the pass rush rep and give him an opportunity to win.

Jonathan Mingo, WR (No. 1)

Career stats (four seasons): 109 catches, 1,705 yards, 12 TDs

NMDD draft projection as of 12/27: 4th round

Scouting report via TDN (full report)

As a receiver prospect, Mingo has a noticeable physical presence. Listed at 6-foot-2 and 225 pounds, Mingo has a well-proportioned frame with a muscular upper body and a dense lower half. This frame helps Mingo be an effective receiver in multiple ways. As a route-runner facing press coverage, Mingo has shown the ability to use his strength and quickness to play through defensive backs in press coverage and quickly get into his route. Once Mingo has the ball in his hands, he also uses his strength to become a difficult receiver to tackle for defensive backs.

Isheem Young, S (No. 1)

Career stats (three seasons): 169 total tackles (95 solo), 4 TFL, 4 INTs, 7 PD, 5 FFs

NMDD draft projection as of 12/27: 7th round

Scouting report via NFLDraftBuzz.com (full report)