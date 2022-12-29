Silver Minings: Davante Adams has been wasted too often

Davante Adams has been tremendous in his first season with the Las Vegas Raiders after his March blockbuster trade from the Green Bay Packers.

But it could have been even better. Too often, it seems that the Las Vegas coaching staff has chosen to not target Adams enough. it has happened far too often and that’s been the case in recent games.

Adams had just two catches for 15 yards in the Raiders’ 13-10 defeat at the Pittsburgh Steelers on Saturday night. That comes after he had just four receptions for 28 yards in Week 15 miracle win over the New England Patriots. He hasn’t had a touchdown in the past three games.

As pointed out by the Associated Press this week, the Pittsburgh game was the third time this season that with less than two yards per target. That didn’t happen at all in his final six season in Green Bay.

Davante Adams has 3 games this season for #Raiders w/ less that 2 yards per target (0.6 vs NO, 1.67 vs Pit, 1.7 vs Ari). That didn't happen once in his last 6 seasons with Packers — Josh Dubow (@JoshDubowAP) December 25, 2022

Las Vegas coach Josh McDaniels has to improve in a lot of areas in 2023 and getting more production out of his best players is chief among the areas he needs to address.

Davante Adams had back-to-back games w/ less than 30 yards receiving for the first time since 2016 — Josh Dubow (@JoshDubowAP) December 25, 2022

