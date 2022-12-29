To channel my inner philosopher, this Week 17 Thursday Night Football matchup between the Dallas Cowboys and Tennessee Titans could mean a lot or absolutely nothing when it comes to the NFL playoff picture.

The Cowboys still have a chance to claim the NFC East crown and a win tonight would put pressure on the Eagles. However, Dallas has already clinched the conference’s first Wild Card spot at a minimum so a loss — or a Philadelphia win on Sunday — would keep them in the five seed and make next week meaningless.

As for the Titans, their best chance at making the postseason is to win the AFC South but winning tonight doesn’t give them an advantage in that race as they’re already set for a Week 18 winner-take-all matchup with the Jaguars. That being said, a win would keep Tennessee’s playoff options open as they’re currently one game behind the Dolphins for the seventh seed and tied with the Patriots, Jets and Steelers.

So, again, tonight’s game could mean a lot for both teams' playoff aspirations or be completely meaningless.

Can Dak Prescot and CeeDee lamb keep the momentum going as the Cowboys have won five of their last six games? Or will quarterback Josh Dobbs, who is expected to start tonight according to Justin Mello of Music City Miracles, and wide receiver Treylon Burks be able to stop the Titans’ five-game losing streak?

The lines from DraftKings Sportsbook are below and this is your place to discuss it all.

Spread: DAL -10.5

O/U: 40

DAL ML: -520

TEN ML: +410

Have a blast!