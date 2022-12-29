The Las Vegas Raiders will certainly be tuning into this year’s Cheez-It Bowl and so should Raiders fans as the Florida State Seminoles and Oklahoma Sooners have a handful of NFL Draft prospects who could fill needs in Las Vegas.

Below is a look at the top 300 prospects who will be playing this afternoon based on NFL Mock Draft Database’s consensus big board.

Jared Verse, EDGE (No. 5)

FSU stats (one season): 41 total tackles (19 solo), 14.5 TFL, 7.5 sacks

Albany stats (two seasons): 74 total tackles (46 solo), 21.5 TFL, 13.5 sacks

NMDD draft projection as of 12/28: 1st round

Scouting report via TheDraftNetwork.com (full report)

In his first season playing at Florida State, Jared Verse has quickly shown that he has the talent to play at this level. Verse has a quick first step that he uses to beat defenders in both the run game and as a pass rusher. In the run game, Verse can use his quickness to shoot a gap on slant plays. He is also capable of running plays down backside when he is left unblocked. But the most impressive thing in how Verse uses his athleticism to play the run is when he plays the read option. He stays square to the line of scrimmage and is in position to play the running back or the quarterback. As a pass rusher, Verse’s first step allows him to get around the edge on offensive linemen and he can turn the corner to get to the quarterback.

Jammie Robinson, S (No. 10)

Career stats (four seasons): 305 total tackles (170 solo), 14.5 TFL, 7 INTs, 15 PD, 3 FFs

NMDD draft projection as of 12/28: 4th round

Scouting report via TDN (full report)

Robinson showcases to be a versatile defensive back prospect in this Florida State defense, lining up at FS, SS, NB, and LB. From every position, Robinson has shown to be a very productive player. Robinson is a quick-twitch, explosive athlete that has a high motor and consistently finds himself around the football. Robinson plays defense with passion and effort and appears to be the emotional leader of the Seminoles’ defense.

Akeem Dent, S (No. 27)

Career stats (four seasons): 141 total tackles (80 solo), 2.5 TFL, 1 INT, 15 PD

NMDD draft projection as of 12/28: 4th round

Scouting report via TDN (full report)

At Florida State, Akeem Dent has found a role in this defense as a middle-of-the-field enforcer. Dent is at his best when he has minimal responsibility and can play downhill to be a disruptor. Dent likes to plant his heels in the ground at depth and read the quarterback’s eyes to lead him to the flow of the play. Dent has an aggressive mentality and likes to deliver physical tackles to the receiver. Looking at Dent’s movement skills, it appears that he has the athleticism to be more versatile on the back end, and that is something that he should add to his game to raise his draft stock.

Johnny Wilson, WR (No. 14)

Career stats (three seasons): 53 catches, 938 yards, 6 TDs

NMDD draft projection as of 12/28: 6th round

Scouting report via TDN (full report)

Johnny Wilson’s plus traits come from his pure size. Wilson appears to be every bit of 6-foot-7 with the wing span to match and Wilson uses this to his advantage. In the red zone, Wilson will use his frame to box out defenders and go up to catch the football at its highest point, which Wilson has shown to be dominant at. Wilson makes for a great reliable target for quarterbacks because if they throw the ball up to him, he can get to vertical levels that the defensive backs can’t get to—throws his way have a low chance for an interception. Wilson has also shown to be good at using his frame to shield defenders away from the ball on in-breaking routes. Wilson does a good job of keeping his body in between the ball and the defender, making it difficult for the defender to disrupt the pass.

Fabien Lovett, DT (No. 0)

Career stats (four seasons): 71 total tackles (27 solo), 10.5 TFL, 5 sacks, 1 PD, 1 FF

NMDD draft projection as of 12/28: UDFA

Scouting report via TDN (full report)

Lovett is a defensive lineman with great overall body mass that is well-proportioned, which helps in his ability to be an effective player. Lovett flashes high-level plays against the run. Lovett has the ability to lock out offensive linemen and maintain the line of scrimmage. Lovett also shows the ability to quickly shed offensive linemen to get to the ball carrier.

Oklahoma

Marvin Mims, WR (No. 17)

Career stats (three seasons): 121 catches, 2,321 yards, 20 TDs

NMDD draft projection as of 12/28: 3rd round

Scouting report via TDN (full report)

Marvin Mims is an explosive playmaker. His ability to win down the field and produce after the catch leads to frequent big plays. Averaging 22 yards per reception in 2021, Mims does well to create vertical separation, track the football, and adjust and attack the football in the air. While he isn’t immune to a double-catch or using his frame on occasion to secure a catch, Mims is a consistent finisher that hasn’t struggled with drops. Mims is highly competitive with the ball in his hands and his quickness, elusiveness, and field vision leads to consistent post-catch production. Despite being a smaller receiver, Mims competes well above his weight class and his competitive toughness shines as a blocker. He does well to process on the fly as a route-runner and attack space to make himself available to the quarterback. He adjusts well to zones and processes well on the fly. He has the twitch, fluidity, and elusiveness to thrive as a route-runner and create separation with consistency. Mims has experience returning punts for the Sooners.

Chris Murray, iOL (No. 56)

NMDD draft projection as of 12/28: 7th round

Scouting report via TDN (full report)