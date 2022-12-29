This year’s Alamo Bowl pits the Washington Huskies against the Texas Longhorns. With a handful of opt-outs and a few players announcing they will return to school, there won’t be as many NFL Draft prospects on the field as there could be. However, both the Huskies and Longhorns have plenty of players to show off that Las Vegas Raiders fans will want to check out, especially in the trenches.

Below is a look at the top 300 prospects from NFL Mock Draft Database’s consensus big board who will be playing tonight.

Washington

Henry Bainivalu, iOL (No. 66)

NMDD draft projection as of 12/28: 4th round

Scouting report via TheDraftNetwork.com (full report)

Henry Bainivalu has entrenched himself as a starter for the Washington offensive line beginning in 2020 and just keeps getting better and better. Built like a tackle in terms of length and wingspan, Bainivalu more than holds his own on the inside for Washington. He is a smooth operator for his size that plays with outstanding control. I love his ability to slide his feet and mirror rushers with good bend while staying square. As a run blocker, he sustains blocks and maintains control because of his power and mass but also because of how he positions his frame to win. Bainivalu is excellent in space and operates with great timing. His experience shines through his awareness and poised manner working through problems that are presented by pressure packages and exchanges.

Rome Odunze, WR (No. 1)

Career stats (three seasons): 117 catches, 1,575, 11 TDs

NMDD draft projection as of 12/28: 4th round

Scouting report via ProFootballNetwork.com (full report)

At 6’3″, 201 pounds, Odunze has excellent overall size and length, with above-average density within his lean frame. With that frame, Odunze also brings exceptional functional athleticism. He’s an explosive, fleet-footed athlete who uses quick strides to gain speed with impressive efficiency. He can use curvilinear acceleration to explode into open zones and carve through seams in coverage, and he shows great explosiveness out of breaks.

Jaxson Kirkland, OT (No. 51)

NMDD draft projection as of 12/28: 5th round

Scouting report via TDN (full report)

Jaxson Kirkland is a smart and experienced blocker that will enter the NFL with multiple years of starting experience at right guard and left tackle. He executes with good timing in the run game and excellent awareness in pass protection. Kirkland is effective with executing scoops and combo blocks and has excellent range in the run game. He offers sufficient length and good foot quickness to mirror pass rushers. Despite having some challenges with leverage, Kirkland is generally a smooth and controlled operator that plays within himself. He demonstrates a willingness to sit on his hips and remain balanced. While he isn’t a road grader, Kirkland shows a likable temperament and tenacity in how he plays the game. He is very deliberate about keeping his hands busy and competing to keep them fit. He generally does well to take advantage of angles and body positioning.

Jeremiah Martin, EDGE (No. 3)

Career stats (five seasons): 63 total tackles (38 solo), 15 TFL, 9.5 sacks, 2 FFs

NMDD draft projection as of 12/28: 6th round

Scouting report via PFN (full report)

The former Texas A&M Aggie transferred to Washington last season and immediately improved in nearly every facet. There is certainly untapped potential within Martin, as he earned a four-star rating as a high school recruit after securing 30.5 sacks and 47 tackles for loss as a senior. But entering his fifth collegiate season, the clock is ticking to turn that potential into production.

Texas

Keondre Coburn, DL (No. 99)

Career stats (five seasons): 93 total tackles (50 solo), 15 TFL, 6.5 sacks, 2 PD, 3 FFs

NMDD draft projection as of 12/28: 6th round

Scouting report via TDN (full report)

Keondre Coburn shows to be an effective defensive lineman for multiple reasons. He shows to have a good first step, which allows him to quickly get into offensive linemen. This allows Coburn to establish the line of scrimmage and places him in good position to battle with offensive linemen. Coburn can also use his first step to get into gaps. Coburn gets into gaps and looks to create disruption in the backfield. Overall, Coburn is a scrappy player that can make occasional big-time plays by just his initial quickness and high motor.

D’Shawn Jamison, CB (No. 5)

Career stats (five seasons): 137 total tackles (108 solo), 6 TFL, 6 INTs, 17 PD

NMDD draft projection as of 12/28: UDFA

Scouting report via NFLDraftBuzz.com (full report)

Instinctive, adept at reading routes and anticipating throws, and strong in zone coverage. Flashes good ball skills. Jamison has the fluidity and change-of-direction ability to mirror quicker receivers underneath. Tracks and plays the ball well, and has decent hands for the interception. Provides very tight man coverage with playmaking ability in zone. Has the quick feet to mirror receivers underneath. He also has the fluid hips and top-end speed to turn and run downfield. Jamison shows good awareness when dropping into zone coverage, with good route recognition and the ability to break quickly and cover a lot of ground. Explodes out of his backpedal and has exceptional closing speed, showing excellent timing and the ball skills to come up with the interception. Anticipation skills and explosive, downhill burst could make him a star in zone-based scheme.

Moro Ojomo, DL (No. 98)

Career stats (five seasons): 93 total tackles (50 solo), 13.5 TFL, 5 sacks, 2 PD

NMDD draft projection as of 12/28: UDFA

Scouting report via TDN (full report)