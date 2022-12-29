Raiders Podcast: TDL-Derek Carr Reaction

The Las Vegas Raiders' disappointing season has come to a head with the announcement on Wednesday. Derek Carr was benched for Jarrett Stidham to finish the last two games.

According to reports from the Athletic, the aftermath of the Pittsburgh Steelers loss has owner Mark Davis ending the season. The Raiders now look to the future and decide where to go after a lackluster 2022.

Tape Don't Lie discusses everything that can happen with the team going forward. I go over why Carr was benched and his struggles with accuracy. Also, we go into the future of the other skill position players such as Davante Adams and Darren Waller.

The handling of the personnel on the team is part of the conversation, as well with certain players out of position and getting more playing time with others and what could be the reasoning behind that.

