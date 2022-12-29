During the offseason, the biggest storyline surrounding the Las Vegas Raiders was that former Fresno State Bulldogs, quarterback Derek Carr and wide receiver Davante Adams, were reuniting with the Silver and Black.

The college teammates broke school records together, all of which still stand a decade later, and Adams said on multiple occasions that Carr was a big reason why he decided to leave Green Bay and come to Las Vegas. So, the hope was that their connection would pick up right where it left off and they’d have similar success as pros for many years to come.

After Adams signed a new five-year contract and Carr inked a three-year extension, it looked like they might even retire together, a fitting way for two good friends to end their football careers. However, the quarterback’s contract included an injury clause that has now become the biggest storyline in Sin City as the former Bulldogs won’t even play a full season together.

Related Raiders are benching Derek Carr for final 2 games of 2022 season

The Raiders and head coach Josh McDaniels announced Wednesday that Carr won’t play in the team’s final two games of the regular season as Carr’s contract will be fully guaranteed for 2023 if he gets injured this year, signaling that the organization is moving on from him. Naturally, Adams was asked about his best friend’s benching and responded with:

“Obviously, I don’t think anyone was excited about it,” he said in a dejected tone. “Him being one of my really good friends and the reason why I came here in the first place. I wouldn’t be here right now if he wasn’t here. I think everybody knows how I feel about him ... With that said, it is a process of how things go ... but obviously I support my guy.”

That wasn’t the only way the receiver showed he had his quarterback’s and good friend’s back. Adams also posted a couple of pictures on his Instagram account (seen below) of him and Carr from earlier this year at Adams’ jersey retirement ceremony at Fresno State, along with a video of the two of them embracing before a game this season. The wideout also made a strong statement in the caption:

“This man gave everything he had. The reason I’m a Raider…One of the most disciplined and loving people I know. Got my bruddas back through whatever and if you can’t respect it (excuse my language) [middle finger emoji] you!!! ...Love u bruh.”

The wound is obviously still fresh so emotions are high, but it doesn’t seem like the Pro Bowl wideout is particularly happy about the Raiders' decision to bench Carr and likely move on from him in the offseason. Who knows what’s next for Adams, Carr and the Raiders, but the Fresno State reunion appears to be short-lived and an era that spanned two cities and nearly a decade is over.