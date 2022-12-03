Silver Minings: Raiders-Chargers final score predictions

It’s that time of the week again. We want to hear your Week 13 prediction.

We want to know your predictions for the final score in the Las Vegas Raiders’ home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday. Kickoff is at 1:25 p.m. PT.

Please give your final score predictions in the comment section below and the reason why.

The Chargers have had a lot of injuries and have been up and this season. But they are a solid team that is difficult to beat. The Chargers beat the Raiders 24-19 at home in Week 1 so they will be going for a season sweep of their AFC West rival.

Let’s see how it goes and thanks for playing along.

