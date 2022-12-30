Silver and Black Pride’s Week 17 pick’em competition

We’ve got two regular season weeks left so hopefully, your playoff chances in our Silver and Black Pride Pick’em challenge are better that the Las Vegas Raiders’...

Week 17 ushers in a new year which means new hope for some — like the Raiders and a few of you pickers — but it also has a few interesting matchups. According to our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook, the Raiders will be big home underdogs to the San Francisco 49ers, while Miami Dolphins and New England Patriots battle for a Wild Card spot, and the Buffalo Bills take on the Cincinnati Bengals in what could be a playoff matchup preview.

Ahead of the action, let’s take a look at our writers’ standings for the pick’em challenge after 240 contests:

Matt Holder 153-85-2 (64%) Ray Aspuria 147-90-2 (61%) Bill Williamson 134-84-1 (61%)

Not to brag but, it was an outstanding performance by your boy this past week. I led the way with 13 correct picks in our competition and ended up finishing in sixth place among all of Tallysight’s analysts. Barring an absolute meltdown over the next couple of weeks, that should give me the regular-season championship in the writer’s standings.

Bill had a solid showing in Week 16 too, going 11-5 and pulling within decimal points of Ray. Meanwhile, Ray went 10-6 which is good but not good enough to keep the old man off of his tail.

2022 Overall Leaders

1. Da r8dazzz Idaho 156-82

2. RaiderFan 151-87

t3. torindorn4life 147-91

t3. 12Personnel 147-91

t3. Jeepraider 147-91

t6. Unreliable Narrator 146-92

t6. akraida 146-92

t6. TommyRaider 146-92

t6. RaiderRich25 146-92

t6. Trashman 146-92

Week 16 Top Pickers

Unreliable Narrator 12-4

Johosiphat 12-4

torindorn4life 12-4

A big shoutout is in order for Unreliable Narrator after getting 12 correct picks this week and going from outside of the Top 10 to earning a spot on our leaderboard. Johosiphat and torindorn4life are also deserving of some recognition after 12-4 performances, and torindorn4life went from tied for eighth to tied for third in just a week!

Da r8dazzz Idaho is still the heavy favorite to win the regular season competition, but I’m right on his/her heels with a three-game deficit. RaiderFan, who still has the most uncreative name in the competition, is making a strong case for second place, too.

Make sure to get your picks in this week and may your picks be good! Happy New Year everyone!