Filed under: Friday open thread By Bill Williamson@BWilliamsonNFL Dec 30, 2022, 6:00am PST / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Friday open thread Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Derek Carr Photo by Gaelen Morse/Getty Images What’s on your mind? Next Up In Latest News Raiders owner Mark Davis’ options: Josh McDaniels or Derek Carr? Ray Guy: Remembering a Raiders legend Silver Minings: Josh Jacobs continues special season Raiders poll: Who will be the scapegoat? What’s the best Raiders game you’ve ever been to? Loading comments...
Loading comments...