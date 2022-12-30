The Las Vegas Raiders will be looking at plenty of offensive tackle and linebacker prospects in the NFL Draft this offseason, and this year’s Duke’s Mayo Bowl between the NC State Wolfpack and Maryland Terripans features several of them.

Below is a look a the top 300 prospects who will be playing tonight from NC State and Maryland via NFL Mock Draft Database’s consensus big board. One note, Maryland had several opt-outs for tonight’s game.

NC State

Shyheim Battle, CB (No. 25)

Career stats (three seasons): 94 total tackles (62 solo), 4 TFL, 5 INTs, 20 PD

NMDD Draft projection as of 12/29: UDFA

Scouting report via NFLDraftBuzz.com (full report)

His ball skills are very good. Battle tracks the ball well downfield and has the hands and coordination to come away with interceptions even when Battle isn’t targeted often. Plays with the natural balance and ultra-quick feet to mirror underneath, and he’s tremendous at reading routes and reading quarterbacks. Has excellent ball skills, tracking the ball effectively and instinctively taking the right route to break up the play. Battle has the strong hands and coordination to come down with interceptions. Physical, sheds defenders and works off blocks. Good toughness with recognition skills to fight through traffic and blow up screens. Tracks the ball well downfield and has the innate feel for high-point passes. He’s willing to come up and fill against the run and seems to take pride in delivering violent hits in run support. Tracks the ball well and has the natural ball skills for forcing turnovers.

Peyton Wilson, LB (No. 11)

Career stats (four seasons): 254 total tackles (129 solo), 27.5 TFL, 7 sacks, 4 INTs, 7 PD

NMDD Draft projection as of 12/29: UDFA

Scouting report via TheDraftNetwork.com (full report)

Payton Wilson features a long and athletic frame that is engineered well to play off-ball linebacker in the NFL. He times up blitzes when shooting interior gaps well and is urgent in pursuit. His motor always runs hot and he flies around the field. Wilson appears to be a good tackler in terms of technique; he aims low, wraps up, and brings his feet. He is a respected leader on the team with impressive competitive toughness.

Maryland

Jaelyn Duncan, OT (No. 71)

NMDD Draft projection as of 12/29: 2nd round

Scouting report via TDN (full report)

Jaelyn Duncan plays LT for the scheme-versatile Maryland Terps offense. Duncan has a massive frame combined with good athleticism that makes him an ideal LT prospect for the NFL. Watching the film, it is immediately apparent that Duncan has the lateral movement to mirror edge rushers in pass sets. Duncan has the ability to match defenders’ counters on both the horizontal plane and vertical plane. In the run game, Duncan also shows to be a good enough athlete to work to the second level. At Maryland, he is also asked to pull and become a lead blocker, which he can do effectively. Duncan is a player with a high upside that just needs a few refinements from a technique perspective to complete his skill set as a LT.

Durell Nchami, LB (No. 30)

Career stats (five seasons): 51 total tackles (32 solo), 17.5 TFL, 9 sacks, 1 PD, 4 FFs

NMDD Draft projection as of 12/29: 6th round

Scouting report via TDN (full report)

Durell Nchami is an edge rusher that has a ceiling due to his fluid movements. Nchami showed to have good flexibility that allows him to attack the edges of offensive linemen. Nchami has the ability to bend around the edge to get the corner of offensive linemen. Nchami also shows to have a good motor. When he is on the backside of run plays, he can chase down ball carriers. He also is willing to chase ball carriers down the field to make the tackle. In limited time, Nchami shows to have a high ceiling as an edge rusher and if he can stay healthy, he can become one of the better defensive ends in the Big Ten.

Spencer Anderson, OL (No. 54)

NMDD Draft projection as of 12/29: 7th round

Scouting summary via Pro Football Network (no full report available at the time of writing)

Interestingly, Duncan isn’t the only offensive tackle on Maryland’s roster worth watching in the 2023 NFL Draft cycle. There’s also Spencer Anderson — a mammoth 6’5″, 330-pound blocker who started last season at right tackle. With his sheer size and length, Anderson is an imposing matchup for edge rushers. But he’s also shown he can get out in space and match with his athleticism. If he can keep working on regulating his pad level, he could be a breakout player.

Chad Ryland, K (No. 38)

Career stats (five seasons): 72-94 FGs (76.6%), 179-194 PATs (97.3%)

NMDD Draft projection as of 12/29: UDFA