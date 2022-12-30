This year’s Sun Bowl should heavily favor the UCLA Bruins as they’re expected to have just about a full roster while the Pittsburgh Panthers have several opt-outs at several key spots. That being said, UCLA has a bunch of NFL Draft prospects for Las Vegas Raiders fans to check out and Pitt features a potential late-round defensive lineman.

Below is a look a the top 300 prospects from each school based on NFL Mock Draft Database’s consensus big board.

UCLA

Zach Charbonnet, RB (No. 24)

Career stats (four seasons): 566 carries, 3,346 yards (5.9 ypc), 39 TDs, 75 catches, 589 yards

NMDD draft projection as of 12/29: 2nd round

Scouting report via TheDraftNetwork.com (full report)

Charbonnet is a rocked-up back with very good size and strength. He is a downhill runner who displays excellent vision and patience when pressing the line of scrimmage. Charbonnet is at his best when working north/south and he is able to put his foot down and hit the hole with a full head of steam, as he is a powerful runner who is a build-to-speed player in the open field. He has outstanding contact balance and arm tackle-breaking ability as he has such a strong lower body. For a bigger back, Charbonnet has a knack for making defenders miss as he is a patient runner who understands how to set up defenders with calculated and decisive cuts while not losing any of his acceleration. While Charbonnet may not be the type of player you want to flex out in the slot and isolate as a receiver, his hands, and pass-catching ability are more than serviceable and there is no reason he can’t be a three-down back.

Gabriel Murphy, EDGE (No. 11)

Career stats (four seasons): 107 total tackles (49 solo), 21 TFL, 13.5 sacks, 4 PD, 4 FFs

NMDD draft projection as of 12/29: 6th round

Scouting report via NFLDraftBuzz.com (full report)

An instinctive run defender who is quick to read and react, Murphy is consistently in the right spot at the right time. Uses his low center of gravity to flash leverage and strong, violent hands to create space and shed to either side. Also spins off blocks to disengage. Murphy has the quickness and flexibility to consistently dip and bend around the edge. His closing burst is outstanding, and he routinely finished plays last year. He has range and toughness as a run defender, capable of dropping anchor to set the edge and showing the acceleration to chase down the backside in pursuit. He chases well in pursuit, and he has the athleticism to play in space if asked to drop into coverage. Murphy has an excellent feel for working off blockers and knowing how and when to counter as the play goes on.

Laiatu Latu, EDGE (No. 15)

Career Stats (two seasons): 48 total tackles (31 solo), 12.5 TFL, 10 sacks, 2 PD, 3 FFs

NMDD draft projection as of 12/29: 6th round

Scouting report via TDN (full report)

Laiatu Latu has had to overcome plenty of adversity throughout his collegiate career. A former four-star recruit, Latu enrolled at Washington with high expectations. He played well as a true freshman and appeared on track for a strong career. However, he had to medically retire the following fall with a severe neck injury. Now healthy, Latu has taken the college landscape by storm as he currently is the sack leader halfway through the season. Latu offers good size and above-average overall athleticism. He aligns as an outside linebacker in UCLA’s multiple front system and rushes from both a two-point and three-point stance. He shows good initial quickness to win the edge and above-average power to convert speed to power and catch the tackle on their heels. He offers very good lateral agility and has the ability to shake opposing offensive linemen. Latu is at his best when he reduces down inside as his quickness and agility are too much for guards to handle. He offers a relentless motor and has a knack for finishing at the QB.

Jake Bobo, WR (No. 9)

Career Stats (five seasons): 180 catches, 2,230 yards, 10 TDs

NMDD draft projection as of 12/29: 7th round

Scouting report via TDN (full report)

Bobo has excellent size and length at the receiver position and uses both to his advantage. A receiver with a wide frame, he understands how to position his body between the ball and the defender on routes coming inside. Additionally, he is able to win at the high point in 50/50 situations as he is so long. He’s a fluid athlete for a receiver with his height. He is a nuanced and savvy route-runner who creates separation at the top of the route, utilizing head and body fakes and an ability to sink and get in and out of breaks quickly. He has outstanding hands and body control and can make the tough catches look routine.

Pittsburgh

Habakkuk Baldonado, EDGE (No. 87)

Career stats (four seasons): 99 total tackles (48 solo), 21.5 TFL, 15 sacks

NMDD draft projection as of 12/29: 5th round

Scouting report via TDN (full report)