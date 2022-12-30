Silver Minings: Rock Ya-Sin placed on IR

The Las Vegas Raiders haven’t had much luck when it comes to injuries this season, especially at cornerback. Backup Anthony Averett spent a stint on injured reserve at the beginning of the year, then switched places with starter Nate Hobbs in October, only to land back on IR at the beginning of last month. Now, the hits keep coming as the Raiders announced yesterday that Rock Ya-Sin will be their third cornerback to hit injured reserve at least once this season.

Ya-Sin hasn’t played since Week 13 against the Los Angeles Chargers with a knee injury but was nearly an every-down player before that. Las Vegas’ record likely played a factor in the team’s decision to shut him down as they’ve made similar decisions with Chandler Jones and Denzel Perryman recently, and even Derek Carr to a certain extent.

One thing that Carr and Ya-Sin do have in common is that their futures with the Raiders are in doubt. The defensive back is playing on the last year of his rookie contract, so he’s set to become a free agent when the new league year begins in March.

As far as the rest of this season goes, the Raiders currently have Hobbs, Sam Webb, Amik Roberston, Sidney Jones and Tyler Hall left on the active roster, with Isiah Brown, Bryce Cosby and Nickell Robey-Coleman on the practice squad.

In other Raiders’ links: