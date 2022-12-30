With the Las Vegas Raiders opting to bench Derek Carr for the last two games of the regular season and likely signaling an end to the Carr era for the Raiders, an interesting hypothetical question was posed to me for this week’s podcast.

In a classic “would you rather” mailbag question, the opinions were as follows:

A) Load up on defensive players and offensive linemen in free agency this offseason and draft a rookie quarterback like Kentucky’s Will Levis or Ohio State’s CJ Stroud.

B) Buy a bridge quarterback (Baker Mayfield, Jimmy Garoppolo, etc.) and go after USC’s Caleb Williams or North Carolina’s Drake Maye.

C) Only focus on defense and offensive line for three years, stockpiling draft capital from low-win seasons, and go get Arch Manning in 2025?

Option A would allow the Raiders to make the dramatic improvements on the roster that they need while bringing in a quarterback on a cheap/rookie contract, but there’s the risk that the young QB doesn’t pan out and all the other work is pointless. With B, Las Vegas would have more security but less room to bring in players at other positions with a free-agent quarterback. Then there’s the real long-term plan that might just take too long.

All options have their pros and cons so sound off in the comments about what you think they should do, and check out the full episode to hear my thoughts. A rundown of this week’s pod can be found below, too.

If you have questions about the Raiders and would like to have them answered on a future show, either tweet them at me, @MHolder95, or email them to SBPQuestions1@gmail.com.

Topics Discussed:

Carr’s benching

Denzel Perryman, Chandler Jones and Rock Ya-Sin put on IR

Roster moves

Josh Jacobs goes off

Expected to be more 49ers fans than Raiders fans at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday

Raiders playoff elimination scenarios

Injury report

How can the Raiders do Carr like this?

Will Davante Adams stay?

Options for offseason

Las Vegas’ terrible two-minute defense

& more!

Please make sure to rate, review, subscribe and download wherever you listen to podcasts. Go Raiders!