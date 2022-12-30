SB Nation Reacts: 15 percent of Raiders fans believe in the team’s direction

The Las Vegas Raiders push to finish the season strong after the loss last Saturday. The 13-10 defeat to the Steelers had the Raiders making the tough decision to bench Derek Carr.

The benching of Derek Carr is the story of the week, with the Raiders switching to Jarrett Stidham. Carr's play fading off late in the season helped make the decision easier for the front office. His three interceptions were backbreakers and helped knock the team out of the playoff race.

With this week's SB Nation Reacts, we asked Raider Nation what their confidence was in the team's direction going forward. The nation's optimism has dropped, with 15 percent of fans now believing in the Raiders.

The Raiders now head back home to take on the San Francisco 49ers. The 49ers are one of the league's hottest teams, winning eight in a row. It could get ugly early in Las Vegas, but hopefully, the Raiders can play well.