Silver Minings: Raiders-49ers final score predictions

It’s that time of the week again. We want to hear your Week 17 prediction.

We want to know your predictions for the final score in the Las Vegas Raiders’ home game against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium in what should be a wild New Year’s Day party between two former rivals. Kickoff is at 1:05 p.m. PT.

Please give your final score predictions in the comment section below and the reason why.

This will be the first game in this long Bay Area rivalry that will be played in Las Vegas. The team teams are no longer regional rivals, but still expect an intense matchup and a wild holiday atmosphere in the stands.

So, what’s the score going to be?

Let’s see how it goes and thanks for playing along.

