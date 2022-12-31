The first College Football Playoff game is finally here with the Fiesta Bowl featuring the TCU Horned Frogs and Michigan Wolverines. Both TCU and Michigan are loaded with NFL Draft prospects so Las Vegas Raiders fans are going to want to pay close attention to this one.

Below is a look at the top four draft prospects who will be playing from each school based on NFL Mock Draft Database’s consensus big board. Links to scouting reports for other notable players can be found below as well.

TCU

Quentin Johnston, WR (No. 1)

Career stats (three seasons): 108 catches, 2,024 yards, 13 TDs

NMDD draft projection as of 12/30: 1st round

Scouting report via Bleacher Report (full report)

— Great size. Tall, fairly thick frame. Elite arm length as well. — Very good build-up speed. Threatening on deep routes. — Great contested catch ability in the air. Has the frame to outmuscle defensive backs and tracks the ball well. — Good, smooth route running and mobility for a player his size. — Very good YAC ability. Explosive and smooth with a strong frame. — Alignment flexibility. He is a true outside X but can play the slot and motion around.

Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson, CB (No. 1)

Career stats (four seasons): 117 total tackles (88 solo), 5 INTs, 32 PD

NMDD draft projection as of 12/30: 3rd round

Scouting report via TheDraftNetwork.com (full report)

Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson is an extremely talented cornerback. Watching the film, you instantly notice his athletic ability. In press-man situations, he has the foot quickness to mirror and match receivers and stay on top of them. He also has the fluid hips to turn and run with receivers in the deeper portions of the field. On in-breaking routes, Hodges-Tomlinson shows off his reactionary athleticism in his ability to sink his hips and stay in the pocket of receivers to stay in phase with them. Another element that jumps off the film is his competitive nature. Hodges-Tomlinson shows that he is a high-motor player with the way he pursues ball carriers and gives great effort to make the tackle. He is also very competitive at the catch point and will battle with receivers to make sure that they have absolutely secured the pass before calling the play over. Hodges-Tomlinson is a high-level competitor whose talent is undeniable.

Steve Avila, iOL (No. 79)

NMDD draft projection as of 12/30: 4th round

Scouting report via TDN (full report)

Steve Avila has good size that helps in multiple aspects of his game. In pass protection situations, Avila does a good job anchoring and making defenders run through his frame. Because of his overall body mass, it is difficult for defenders to do so. At the guard position, Avila does a good job of stopping penetration which gives the quarterback and clean pocket to step into and deliver a pass. Avila also uses his size in the run game. Avila does a good job of getting onto defenders and then getting movement off the line of scrimmage. Because Avila is a bigger body, it is difficult at times for defenders to shed him. Overall, Avila shows to be an effective interior offensive lineman who understands the ways the use his body mass to help aid in blocking defenders.

Kendre Miller, RB (No. 33)

Career stats (three seasons): 353 carries, 2,353 (6.7 ypc), 26 TDs

NMDD draft projection as of 12/30: 5th round

Scouting report via TDN (full report)

Kendre Miller’s best traits are his vision and his instincts. From the handoff, Miller does a good job of scanning the offensive line to find any creases that quickly come available. Miller’s vision allows him to scan from the frontside to the backside of the play and get upfield. Instinctually, Miller has a great feel for how to manipulate second-level defenders to create holes. Miller does a good job of showing that he is going to attack one hole and then jump cutting to another gap vacated by a defender. Overall, Miller is a productive running back at TCU that appears to be scheme versatile because of his vision and instincts.

Other notable TCU prospects

Each player’s name is linked to a full scouting report

Dylan Horton, DL (No. 98): 5th-round projection

Noah Daniels, CB (No. 21): 6th round

Max Duggan, QB (No. 15): UDFA

Michigan

Mazi Smith, DL (No. 58)

Career stats (three seasons): 85 total tackles (38 solo), 6 TFL, 0.5 sack, 3 PD

NMDD draft projection as of 12/30: 2nd round

Scouting report via Bleacher Report (full report)

– Unique blend of size, strength and athletic ability. He carries his frame well, too, with little to no bad weight. – Tons of power in his hands to stand up to offensive linemen at the point of attack. He can gain control of the block fairly easily, and his upper body strength will occasionally allow him to recover if he gets beat initially against the run. – Takes on blocks with a wide base. – When he anticipates the second blocker coming, he can absorb contact and split double-teams. – Sheds blocks pretty easily and has shown the ability to escape with a swim move/arm over, too. – Has the potential to be an effective power rusher at the next level if his get-off can improve to be more consistent with his bull rush. – Also showed flashes of winning with hump and club-by moves and can develop a push-pull move if he gets more limber with his lower half to clear his hips and get a clean win.

D.J. Turner, CB (No. 5)

Career stats (two seasons): 66 total tackles (51 solo), 3 INTs, 17 PD

NMDD draft projection as of 12/30: 3rd round

Scouting report via TDN (full report)

The length of DJ Turner’s frame and arms stood out immediately. He’s a fluid mover that breaks out of transitions nicely. His short-area burst helps click and close on underneath routes. Turner showcases comfort and good speed to carry routes vertically, remaining on that upfield shoulder to be in position for comeback routes. Against the supremely talented wide receivers for Ohio State, Turner held his own. His punches in the contact window pack some pop. He can immediately stun receivers and disrupt their timing after forcing them to reset to drive forward. His arm length will go a long way for him to compete at the catch point and contested-catch sequences. He is sticky in man coverage, understanding the strength of his alignment and funneling receivers into that area.

Mike Morris, EDGE (No. 90)

Career stats (two seasons): 37 total tackles (23 solo), 12 TFL, 8 sacks, 1 INT, 3 PD, 1 FF

NMDD draft projection as of 12/30: 3rd round

Scouting report via TDN (full report)

Mike Morris possesses the height, weight, and arm length you desire for a hand-in-the-dirt defensive end. Morris’ versatility and skill set are enticing. He stands up as an outside linebacker and reduces inside to rush interior gaps. From a recognition standpoint, he epitomizes the phrase “slow until you know.” Morris does not fall for the typical pre-snap eye candy by the offense. His play strength and length are a visible advantage versus the run. He holds up at the point of attack and uses his reach to stack/shed blocks once the ball carrier’s path has been determined. Morris plays with a physical and violent temperament, he attacks blocks with aggression. He’s athletically capable of dropping into zones for on-fire zone blitz calls. As a 6-foot-6 defender, Morris plays with good pad level and leverage at the point of attack.

Olusegun Oluwatimi, iOL (No. 55)

NMDD draft projection as of 12/30: 5th round

Scouting report via TDN (full report)

The Virginia transfer Olusegun Oluwatimi has a ton of experience and reliability. In three seasons, he has played 2,552 snaps at center. Oluwatimi plays with a good base, allowing him to maintain good balance during his reps. Oluwatimi properly passes and picks up twists/stunts, showcasing his lateral agility. I love his ability to act as a bumper—he is always looking for work. He showcased the functional athleticism to climb to the upper levels and get hands on LBs in addition to being able to snap and get out as a puller/lead blocker in space.

Other notable Michigan prospects

Each player’s name is linked to a full scouting report

Ryan Hayes, OT (No. 76): 5th-round projetion

Luke Schoonmaker, TE (No. 86): 5th round

Ronnie Bell, WR (No. 8): 7th round

Roman Wilson, WR (No. 14): 7th round