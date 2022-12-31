With the newest news and impending decision surrounding Derek Carr this week, the Las Vegas Raiders look like they’ll be entering the quarterback market in the offseason and perhaps that means dipping into the NFL Draft. In which case, this year’s Peach Bowl between Georgia and Ohio State is going to be worth checking out to see how the Buckeye’s quarterback CJ Stroud performs on the big stage.

Georgia also has several first-round talents, most notably defensive tackle Jalen Carter, so there are plenty of draft prospects who would look good in silver and black next season. Below is a look at the top four prospects who will be playing tonight for the Bulldogs and Buckeyes and fit the Raiders’ needs, based on NFL Mock Draft Database’s consensus big board.

Ohio State

CJ Stroud, QB (No. 7)

Career stats (two seasons): 69.3% completion, 7,775 yards, 81 TDs, 12 INTs

NMDD draft projection as of 12/30: 1st round (4th overall)

Scouting report via Bleacher Report (full report)

— Above-average athlete; good speed, quick twitch to get out of the pocket. — Very good arm strength when clean; comfortably throws from the far hash and into tight windows down the middle. — Quick, flexible throwing motion. — Excellent accuracy when clean; consistent placement with incredible flashes of touch and understands how to throw around and away from defenders. — Above-average pre-snap processor; identifies blitz and takes advantage by throwing behind it; executes quick game with efficiency.

Paris Johnson, OT (No. 77)

NMDD draft projection as of 12/30: 1st round (16th overall)

Scouting report via BR (full report)

— Very good athletic ability with light feet, fluid movement skills and the ability to retain his balance and recover out of compromising positions. — Proficient run-blocker with the footwork and leverage to consistently fit, control, steer and sustain blocks while being a weapon on the move off of combo blocks, cut-offs and screens. — Plays with excellent effort and brings an edge physically to find work when uncovered, drive his feet and generate knockdowns as a finisher. — Has the foot quickness and range on an island in pass-protection to mirror, redirect and cut off rushers that work his edges. — Can effectively close space, latch and end reps quickly using jump sets.

Dawand Jones, OT (No. 79)

NMDD draft projection as of 12/30: 2nd round

Scouting report via TheDraftNetwork.com (full report)

Jones is an absolute mauler in the run game. He’s a massive and powerful blocker that blasts open running lanes and he can be overwhelming for opponents in college. Jones engulfs opponents as a run blocker and puts them on skates. He has ideal block temperament, aggression, and tenacity. Jones has exceptional length and he uses it effectively in pass protection where he does well to protect his edges and elongate rush lanes. Jones has the type of power in his hands where he frequently stuns opponents and his hands are not easily displaced. His grip strength is outstanding. Despite not having the most nimble feet, Jones is a patient pass blocker that competes to stay square and is deliberate about working his punch to keep rushers at bay.

Zach Harrison, EDGE (No. 9)

Career stats (four seasons): 93 total tackles (56 solo), 22.5 TFL, 10.5 sacks, 9 PD, 1 INT

NMDD draft projection as of 12/30: 2nd round

Scouting report via TDN (full report)

Harrison offers an impressive blend of size, length, and explosiveness. His length is a notable asset to his game as he does well to play with extension to deploy his rush plan. That separation enables him to keep his hands active, creating soft angles for him to power through. Harrison has developed the ability to string together rush moves and execute counters. Even when Harrison is unable to get home, he affects the quarterback with his ability to get his hands into throwing lanes. He offers an immense tackle radius and effectively used his length to strip the football away from the quarterback. While Harrison won’t be confused as overly bendy, he does have the ability to corner the near hip of offensive tackles with how he flattens once he’s created the rush angle with his hand counters and length. Harrison has good block recognition skills and is a sufficient processor. I’m satisfied with his motor and effort on a snap-to-snap basis. Harrison is a physical specimen with incredible length, heavy hands, developing technique, and linear explosiveness—he promises to be a “bet on traits” guy.

Other notable Ohio State prospects

Full scouting reports are linked to each player’s name

Jaxon Smith-Njigba, WR (No. 11): 1st-round projection

Luke Wypler, iOL (No. 53): 3rd round

Cade Stover, TE (No. 8): 5th round

Lathan Ransom, S (No. 12): 5th round

Ronnie Hickman, S (No. 14): 6th round

Tommy Eichenberg, LB (No. 35): 6th round

Georgia

Jalen Carter, DT (No. 88)

Career stats (three seasons): 80 total tackles (41 solo), 18.5 TFL, 6 sacks, 3 PD, 2 FFs

NMDD draft projection as of 12/30: 1st round (2nd overall)

Scouting Report via BR (full report)

Unlike a lot of defensive tackles who have a specialty, [Carter] is about as versatile as they come. He’s quick and athletic to make offensive linemen miss as a run defender and has plenty of strength to hold up against and shed one-on-one blocks. As a pass-rusher, he can win with power using a bull rush or push-pull move or around the edges with finesse moves.

Kelee Ringo, CB (No. 5)

Career stats (two seasons): 70 total tackles (58 solo), 4 INTs, 14 PD

NMDD draft projection as of 12/30: 1st round (9th overall)

Scouting Report via TDN (full report)

Kelee Ringo is one of the more explosive athletes at the cornerback position. He checks the boxes as a disruptive press-man corner. Ringo works as the field, boundary, and nickel cornerback. He is battle-tested in the SEC. He possesses the long speed to comfortably carry routes vertically. He’s at his best when he is patient in the contact window using soft-press techniques. His coverage is sticky but physical to cap routes quickly after the release. He does a good job staying in phase with the receiver’s stem. He’s an active and willing participant in the run game and as a tackler in the quick-screen game.

Broderick Jones, OT (No. 59)

NMDD draft projection as of 12/30: 1st round

Scouting Report via TDN (full report)

If there’s one thing about Broderick Jones, he looks the part as an offensive tackle. He has a build and carries his weight well. His movement skills are good and provide hope for his development. His sufficient lateral agility allows him to redirect and handle twists/stunts well without giving up much ground. I like the flashes of versatility in his pass sets—Jones uses short and vertical sets. In the National Championship game, he had impressive reps versus Will Anderson Jr. Jones shows a strong grip to latch his hands onto his opponent. Once he’s engaged and secure, Jones can use his functional reach to essentially “box from the outside.” He can long-arm defenders and hold them at bay. There is an exciting toolbox with Jones to develop and refine his tools this season.

Darnell Washington, TE (No. 0)

Career stats (three seasons): 43 catches, 737 yards, 3 TDs

NMDD draft projection as of 12/30: 2nd round

Scouting Report via TDN (full report)

Darnell Washington is a physical specimen at the tight end position. His combination of height, weight, and speed make him a difficult player to defend. From a physical standpoint, Washington checks every box to be a quarterback’s best friend. He presents a huge target across the middle of the field to keep the chains moving. He poses a mismatch for defenses due to his size/athleticism combination. Washington can run past linebackers and box out safeties. He is a bona fide red zone threat for defenses to worry about. He’s also a reliable and willing in-line blocker in the running game. He works vertically and as a slice blocker on split-zone actions.

Other notable Georgia prospects

Nolan Smith, EDGE (No. 4): 1st-round projection

Sedrick Van Pran, iOL (No. 63): 3rd round

Chris Smith II, S (No. 29): 3rd round

Kenny McIntosh, RB (No. 1): 3rd round

Tykee Smith, S (No. 23): 3rd round