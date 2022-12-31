This year’s Music City Bowl features a handful of NFL Draft prospects from the Iowa Hawkeyes and Kentucky Wildcats who could fill needs for the Las Vegas Raiders. Below is a look at the top 300 players who will be playing tonight from both schools according to NFL Mock Draft Database consensus big board. One note, Kentucky has several opt-outs for tonight that will take prospects off the field.

Iowa

Jack Campbell, LB (No. 31)

Career stats (4 seasons): 289 total tackles (131 solo), 10.5 TFL, 5 INTs, 10 PD, 3 FFs

NMDD draft projection as of 12/30: 3rd round

Scouting report via TheDraftNetwork.com (full report)

In a world where linebackers are getting smaller, Jack Campbell has a throwback frame that was engineered for serving as a downhill second-level defender in the NFL. I like how he leverages gaps and fits the run. Campbell is sufficient with shallow zone coverage drops and buzzing down in the flats—he holds his own as a hook/curl/flats defender in coverage. He has experience in all phases of special teams. Campbell is a mostly secure tackler with good hitting power.

Sam LaPorta, TE (No. 84)

Career stats (four seasons): 148 catches, 1,730 yards, 5 TDs

NMDD draft projection as of 12/30: 3rd round

Scouting report via TDN (full report)

Sam LaPorta has become more productive every season at Iowa and led the team in receiving in 2021 with nearly double the production of the Hawkeyes’ No. 2 target. For an offense that struggles to create big plays and consistently keep the chains moving, LaPorta is a trusted target that provides the unit with a bright spot. The Hawkeyes deploy LaPorta as a traditional in-line player, but he also receives opportunities to work from the slot. LaPorta is a sound route-runner that is crisp through his breaks with experience running routes to all levels of the field. He competes to stay leveraged and provide his quarterback with a consistent target. He features mostly secure hands to pluck the football away from this frame with extension while also making good adjustments to the ball. LaPorta is competitive after the catch, forcing a surprising amount of missed tackles. LaPorta is a highly competitive blocker that brings the fight on every snap. I like how he blocks with good leverage, competes to fit his hands, and works to accelerate his feet to create movement.

Lukas Van Ness, EDGE (No. 91)

Career stats (two seasons): 66 total tackles (32 solo), 17.5 TFL, 12.5 sacks

NMDD draft projection as of 12/30: 4th round

Scouting report via TDN (full report)

Lukas Van Ness is a powerful, powerful dude! His ability to convert speed to power and play through blockers is outstanding. He maximizes his ability to bull rush and collapse the pocket with plus length, timing, and functional power to truly stress the anchor of offensive linemen. For a player of his body composition, I’m surprised by how much burst and flexibility he has to get off the ball, corner, flatten, and close. A B-gap defender in 2021, Van Ness is playing primarily on the edge and still getting chances to reduce inside. He should be able to bring that type of inside/outside versatility to an NFL defensive line, making him a wide-ranging fit, especially for the amount of fronts in today’s NFL that are multiple. Van Ness is a high-ceiling prospect that is still only scratching the surface of what he can become as a defensive playmaker.

Riley Moss, CB (No. 33)

Career stats (five seasons): 157 total tackles (122 solo), 5 TFL, 11 INTs, 25 PD, 2 FFs

NMDD draft projection as of 12/30: 4th round

Scouting report via TDN (full report)

An experienced defender, Riley Moss has made his share of noise with his ball production, hauling in 10 interceptions already entering the 2022 campaign. Moss is an instinctive defender in zone coverage where his ability to cue the backfield and work into throwing lanes is a notable strength of his game. Moss is consistent with his coverage spacing and how he stays leveraged in zone. His background as a receiver shows up when he’s challenged and has an opportunity to make a play on the football. Moss is a sound run defender that knows how to fit the run, take on contact, and spill runs back toward the inside. He is physical when taking on blocks, often forcing the ball carrier to slow his feet because the anticipated space is unavailable.

Kentucky

Eli Cox, iOL (No. 75)

NMDD draft projection as of 12/30: 7th round

Scouting report via TDN (full report)