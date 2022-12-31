The Alabama Crimson Tide have managed to avoid the opt-out wave as just about all of their NFL Draft prospects will be playing this morning in the Sugar Bowl, and the same goes for the Kansas State Wildcats. With uncertainty surrounding Derek Carr’s future, Las Vegas Raiders fans will want to keep a close eye on Alabama quarterback Bryce Young.

Below is a look at the top four NFL Draft prospects from each school per NFL Mock Draft Database’s consensus big board.

Alabama

Will Anderson, EDGE (No. 31)

Career stats (three seasons): 204 total tackles (114 solo), 58.5 TFLs, 34.5 sacks, 1 INT, 4 PD, 1 FF

NMDD draft projection as of 12/30: 1st round (1st overall)

Scouting report via Bleacher Report (full report)

As a pass-rusher, Anderson is impressive with his inside countermoves. His speed off the ball puts pressure on tackles vertically, and once they open their hips, he has the quickness and change of direction to dart inside and leave tackles grasping at air. He also has an effective bull rush that he’ll use to set up those inside countermoves and allows him to be effective when turning speed to power.

Bryce Young, QB (No. 9)

Career stats (three seasons): 65.6% completion, 8,035 yards, 75 TDs, 12 INTs

NMDD draft projection as of 12/30: 1st round (3rd overall)

Scouting report via BR (full report)

— Above-average athleticism and explosiveness. Twitchy yet smooth in the pocket. Dangerous scrambler. — Flexible mechanics. Finds ways to get the ball out comfortably no matter the angle. — Good accuracy, especially in rhythm. Leads receivers well. Flashes ability to throw away from coverage and defenders. — Fearless under pressure despite his size. Doesn’t panic and is willing to take a hit. — Above-average decision-maker. Doesn’t force the ball and generally does well to play on time. — Electric playmaker and creative mind. Excels outside the pocket and in finding unique angles to finish plays.

Brian Branch, S (No. 14)

Career stats (three seasons): 160 total tackles (100 solo), 15.5 TFL, 3 sacks, 2 INTs, 23 PD

NMDD draft projection as of 12/30: 1st round

Scouting report via TheDraftNetwork.com (full report)

Brian Branch is a versatile defensive back that can play the slot and also play as a nickel linebacker in subpackage situations. Branch appears to be an instinctive and fearless player, which allows him to roam around the box even though he is undersized as a box player. Branch has good acceleration. Once he triggers, he can close to ball carriers quickly and deliver an effective tackle. Branch also appears to be a high-motor player, and even if the play design is away from him, he is still capable of making the play. Branch’s physical temperament is much appreciated for his size and is a valuable piece of the Crimson Tide defense.

Jahmyr Gibbs, RB (No. 1)

Career stats (three seasons): 368 carries, 2,056 yards (5.6 ypc), 15 TDs, 101 receptions, 1,146 yards, 8 TDs

NMDD draft projection as of 12/30: 1st round

Scouting report via TDN (full report)

In his limited opportunities, Jahmyr Gibbs flashed to be a truly dynamic playmaker in all facets of the game: returning kicks, running the football, and catching passes out of the backfield. As a running back, Gibbs shows to have good vision and electric speed to get through holes and blow by defenders. Gibbs’ style is smooth and electric, but he does understand how to lower his pads and power through contact when need be. In the pass game, Gibbs has shown to be a reliable receiver that can be used in multiple ways. He can line up in the slot and run routes and be a mismatch for defenders. He can also come out of the backfield and run traditional routes and truly excels at catching the ball 10-plus yards down the field. Even in a tough situation at Georgia Tech, Gibbs showed to be a complete back and should thrive in this Alabama offense.

Kansas State

Felix Anudike-Uzomah, EDGE (No. 91)

Career stats (three seasons): 95 total tackles (67 solo), 26.5 TFL, 20.5 sacks, 8 FFs

NMDD draft projection as of 12/30: 2nd round

Scouting report via TDN (full report)

Felix Anudike-Uzomah has good explosion out of his hips that he uses in both the run game and pass rush. In the run game, he explodes out of his stance and engages with the offensive linemen to attempt to stalemate them at the line of scrimmage. He uses his explosive first step in his pass rush to get a jump on offensive linemen and immediately give himself a good angle to turn the corner and get to the quarterback. Anudike-Uzomah has the ability to dip and rip under offensive linemen while turning the edge, giving himself a direct angle to the quarterback. There were multiple instances where Anudike-Uzomah was able to quickly defeat offensive linemen and appeared to be a high-level pass rusher.

Cooper Beebe, OT (No. 50)

NMDD draft projection as of 12/30: 3rd round

Scouting report via TDN (full report)

Cooper Beebe is a stout, thickly-built offensive lineman that serves as his source of strength and power to make him an effective blocker. In zone blocking schemes, Beebe does a good job making contact with defenders and also sustaining the line of scrimmage. When he has the proper leverage, he does a good job flushing defensive linemen out of a gap to create an opening for the ball carrier. In pass protection, Beebe uses his strength to anchor on defenders attempting to bull rush him. When he can get his hands on the defenders, he can really sit down on defenders and prevent them from getting penetration.

Julius Brents, CB (No. 23)

Career stats (four seasons): 109 total tackles (76 solo), 6.5 TFL, 6 INTs, 10 PD, 1 FF

NMDD draft projection as of 12/30: 3rd round

Scouting report via TDN (full report)

Brents utilizes his size and length to be a productive player against the run. Brents is a physical corner that is a high-level defender against the run. Brents does a good job of shedding receivers to free himself to make a tackle on the ball carrier. Brents also does a good job of closing distance to the ball carrier working from depth. In situations where he is aligned 10-plus yards off the ball, Brents still does a good job of quickly closing downhill as a physical presence against the run or passing quick game. Brents is an intriguing cornerback prospect that has the possibility to align at safety in situations.

Deuce Vaughn, RB (No. 22)

Career stats (three seasons): 629 carries, 3,471 yards (5.5 ypc), 33 TDs, 116 catches, 1,280 yards, 9 TDs

NMDD draft projection as of 12/30: 4th round

Scouting report via TDN (full report)