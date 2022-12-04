Raiders vs Chargers: How to watch, game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

The last time the Las Vegas Raiders and Los Angeles Chargers played at Allegiant Stadium, it was a chaotic, brilliant game.

It was absolutely one of the best games of the 2021 NFL regular season and it just happened to be the last one. The Raiders won an epic 35-32 overtime game in prime time. The win sent the Raiders to the playoffs and sent the Chargers home.

Now, the two teams are back in Allegiant Stadium for the first December game of the season. Both teams are coming off big last-second wins. The Chargers are trying to hang in the playoff race and the Raiders are trying to climb into it.

We might be see another classic. Below is all the keys details on how to watch the game.

Game info:

Records: The Raiders are 4-7, the Chargers are 6-5.

TV Schedule

Date: Dec. 4, 2022

Time: 1:25 p.m. PT

Channel: CBS

Announcers: Greg Gumbel, Adam Archuleta, AJ Ross,

Location: Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, Nevada,

Radio: KOMP 92.3 FM and KRLV “Raider Nation Radio” 920 AM

Related Las Vegas Raiders Radio Network affiliate stations

Watch on mobile:

Live game streams are available on the following platforms for those in-market*:

Raiders + Allegiant Stadium App (iOS and Android devices)

+ Allegiant Stadium App (iOS and Android devices) Raiders.com on iOS mobile devices (Safari browser only via this direct link)

Weather: It’s always nice in Allegiant Stadium.

Betting: Raiders -1, 50.5 O/U at DraftKings Sportsbook.

