Raiders-Chargers Week 13 final score: Las Vegas wins 27-20

The Las Vegas Raiders hosted the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday and came away with a big 27-20 victory. Let’s take a look at the key aspects of the game:

Records:

The Raiders are 5-7. The Chargers are 6-6.

What it means:

The Raiders aren’t dead yet. They have now won three straight games and still have a heartbeat in the AFC playoff picture with five games remaining. They split the season series with the Chargers, avenging a Week 1 24-19 loss. Do we dare call this a winning streak???

Turning point:

The Raiders the game early in the third quarter when they forced a fumble on the Chargers, who were leading 13-10 at the half, on the opening drive of the half and then Derek Carr hit Davante Adams for a quick touchdown pass to take the lead. The two hooked up for another score late in the quarter as the Raiders took over. It got interesting late, but doesn’t it always with these guys?

Injury report:

Raiders’ tight end Foster Moreau was being checked for a concussion in the first quarter, but he returned in the second quarter. Starting cornerback Nate Hobbs, in his first game back since breaking his hand in Week 5, went into the medical tent in the second quarter, but he came back. Raiders’ pass-rusher Chandler Jones, who had his best game as a Raider, was banged up in the second quarter but came back the same drive. Cornerback Rock Ya-Sin had a knee injury in the fourth quarter and did not return. That can be concerning. Linebacker Jayon Brown got shaken up in the fourth quarter.

What’s next:

The Raiders have a short week as they play at the Los Angeles Rams on Thursday. Kickoff is at 5:15 p.m. The Rams are 3-9 after a home 27-23 loss to the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday.