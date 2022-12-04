Raiders-Chargers inactives: Josh Jacobs is active

The Las Vegas Raiders got a big boost Sunday when star running back Josh Jacobs was ruled active or inactive for Sunday’s against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium. Kickoff is at 1:25 p.m. PT.

Jacobs had been dealing with a calf injury that he suffered November 25 in practice. He aggravated the injury late in a 40-34 overtime in at the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday which he ended with a 86-yard touchdown run. It culminated a 229-yard rushing yard performance by Jacobs. It was a franchise record. He was listed as questionable to play in the game.

Jacobs, who is leading the NFL with 1,159 rushing yards, practiced on a limited basis all week in preparation to face the Chargers, who are allowing an NFL-worst 5.4 yards a carry on the ground. So, this could be a huge key to the game.

Meanwhile, the team had four other played listed as questionable, linebacker Denzel Perryman (wrist), defensive tackle Andrew Billings (fibula), cornerback Tyler Hall (back) and running back Brandon Bolden (calf). Billings and Hall are inactive. Billings has been a big part of the rotation at defensive tackle.

Friday, backups, tight end Jesper Horsted (concussion) and defensive tackle Kendal Vickers (back) have been ruled out of the game. In addition, the Raiders’ other inactive players Sunday are running back Brittain Brown and rookie defensive tackle Neil Farrell, a fourth-round pick. Fifth-round pick Matthew Butler is active over him.