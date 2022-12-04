Silver Minings: Raiders CB Nate Hobbs Activated From Injured Reserve

The Las Vegas Raiders secondary has struggled for most of the season. They rank last in DVOA on football outsiders and constantly allow teams to come from massive deficits.

One of the reasons for the bad performances is the loss of Nate Hobbs. The former fifth-round pick has proved a steal and is sorely missed in the secondary.

The excellent news is Hobbs will be back for the matchup vs. the Los Angeles Chargers. They are an extremely pass-heavy football team.

We have activated CB Nate Hobbs.



In a corresponding move, we have placed G Lester Cotton Sr. on the Reserve/Injured list and have elevated DT Kyle Peko from the practice squad for Sunday’s game » https://t.co/0uJibkM4VI pic.twitter.com/JCfcjR8yYa — Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) December 3, 2022

Having Hobbs back will allow Amik Robertson to move around inside, with Tyler Hall having a rotation. Robertson has played outside more than inside the last few weeks and can move back to his natural position.

Former Illinois fighting Illini is primed to elevate the play of the secondary. Hopefully, it equals results on the field.

