What do you think?
In This Stream
Raiders Week 13 opponent: Victory over the Chargers
- Raiders-Chargers: 8 things we learned from a big Las Vegas win
- Raiders-Chargers second half open thread
- Raiders-Chargers open thread
Next Up In Latest News
- Raiders defensive coordinator Patrick Graham desperate for a pass rush
- Silver Minings: A top-5 pick is a real possibility
- Raiders owner Mark Davis’ options: Josh McDaniels or Derek Carr?
- Raiders claim defensive tackle Jerry Tillery on waivers
- Ray Guy: Remembering a Raiders legend
Loading comments...