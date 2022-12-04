Raiders open as 5.5-point favorites in Week 14 vs. Los Angeles Rams

The Las Vegas Raiders are in the win column for the third straight week. They go to 3-2 vs. the AFC west after a 27-20 win over the Los Angeles Chargers.

Raiders now head to Los Angeles to take on the Los Angeles Rams. The silver and black have won two in a row on the road.

DraftKings Sportsbook posted odds for all the Week 14 action, with the Raiders opening as 5.5-point favorites on the road against the Rams with an O/U of 43.

Week 14 has five teams on a bye week. The biggest favorites for the upcoming games, according to DraftKings, are the Buffalo Bills 9.5-point favorites over the New York Jets.

Check out the opening odds below:

Raiders vs. Rams

Moneyline: Raiders -210, Rams +180

Opening point spread: -5.5

Opening point total: 43

