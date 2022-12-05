Raiders Week 14 opponent: Meet the Rams

The Las Vegas Raiders are back the road on a short turnaround in Week 14 as they visit the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium on Thursday night. Kickoff is at 5:15 p.m. PT.

Let’s take a look at the Rams:

Record:

The Rams are 3-9 and are in last place in the NFC West after a 27-23 home loss to the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday.

Banged-up Rams:

The Rams are extremely battered. They are without wide receivers Cooper Kupp and Allen Robinson, star defensive tackle Aaron Donald and quarterback Matthew Stafford. This is a great opportunity for the visiting Raiders, who will likely be playing in front of many of their fans.

No big rest advantage:

Yes, the Rams have no flights to take. But the Raiders are coming off a home game as well and have a very short flight to Los Angeles. So, the Rams don’t have a big advantage in terms of rest and travel.

The Last meeting:

The Rams have won four of the past five meetings against the Raiders with the last being a 33-13 win in Oakland on a Monday night in Week 1 of 2018. It was Jon Gruden’s return to the Raiders. This is will be the Raiders’ first game against the Rams in SoFi. The Raiders are 1-2 at SoFi against the Chargers.