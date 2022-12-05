Raiders Podcast: TDL instant reaction vs the Chargers

The Las Vegas Raiders now have won three in a row with a home victory. The Raiders are 3-2 in the division on the season with a 27-20 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers.

Tape Don’t lie is ready to react to the win vs. the Chargers. The win pushes them closer to the playoff hunt after an ugly start to the season.

BD Williams takes a deep dive into all the areas of the defense. Chandler Jones continues to impress, and the defensive line is starting to show life. Jones had three sacks, and we talk about the overall improvement on defense.

I look at the offense. The offensive line put together a strong performance, and Jacobs continues to roll to another 100-yard game. Davante Adams dominated with 177 yards and two touchdowns, and the connection between him and Derek Carr continues to grow.

Check it below and subscribe.