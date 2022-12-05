Raiders-Patriots Week 15 game flexed out of Sunday Night Football

The Las Vegas Raiders are on a hot streak, winning three straight games. Yet, the NFL apparently isn’t impressed.

The NFL announced Monday morning that the Raiders’ Dec. 18 home game against the New England Patriots played at Allegiant Stadium has been flexed out of the Sunday night window. The New York Giants and Washington Commanders, who played to a 20-20 tie, will now be in that slot.

The game between the 5-7 Raiders and 6-6 Patriots will be played at 1:05 p.m. PT in Week 15.

Thus, the matchup between Raiders’ first-year coach Josh McDaniels and his mentor Bill Belichick will be an afternoon affair.

The Raiders do have two primetime game remaining, Thursday night at the Los Angeles Rams and Christmas Eve at the Pittsburgh Steelers. Their final two games, at home against the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs could both potentially be flexed to primetime.