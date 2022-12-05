A late-season divisional matchup between two teams who absolutely hate each other and are a game and a half apart in the NFC South standings. This Week 13 Monday Night Football matchup between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints is exactly what you’re hoping for out of a late-season primetime game.

The Saints might be clinging on for dear life to save their season, but the Buccaneers haven’t run away with the division so everyone in it is still very alive. That being said, Tampa Bay can pull away from the pack with a win that would give them a 1.5-game lead over the second-place Falcons.

Can Tom Brady lead the Bucs to their second win of the year over the Saints? Or Will Andy Dalton play spoiler?

The gambling lines from DraftKings Sportsbook are below and this is your place to discuss it all.

Spread: -3.5 TB

O/U: 41

TB ML: -180

NO ML: +155

Have a blast!