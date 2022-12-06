Silver Minings: Maybe you should eat before going into Allegiant Stadium

Here is another reason to tailgate.

Food prices are high at Allegiant Stadium for Las Vegas Raiders games.

That shouldn’t surprise us. Ticket prices for Raiders games have consistently been the highest in the NFL since the beginning of the 2021 season, which was the first season fans were allowed in games at the beautiful Las Vegas stadium.

According to a recent study by NJ.bet, the Raiders are tied with the Los Angeles Rams and Los Angeles Chargers for the highest concession prices. Both Allegiant Stadium and SoFi Stadium charge, according to the study, $8 for a hot dog. That better be one good hot dog. No word if the mustard is an extra charge.

So, yeah, eat before the game.

In other Raiders’ news: