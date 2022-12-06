Podcast: Davante Adams vs Jalen Ramsey, who has the advantage heading into TNF?

Due to a handful of injuries, the upcoming Week 14 Thursday Night Football matchup between the Las Vegas Raiders and Los Angeles Rams has lost some of the star power it could have had a couple of weeks ago.

The Rams have played their last two games without starting quarterback Matthew Stafford and placed him on injured reserve last Saturday, while head coach Sean McVay indicated that Stafford’s season is likely over. Also, defensive tackle Aaron Donald hasn’t been placed on IR, yet, but NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported on Sunday morning that Donald hopes to return in two weeks, meaning he won’t be suiting up on Thursday night.

However, there is one matchup between a couple of former All-Pros that will be worth the price of admission, cornerback Jalen Ramsey versus wide receiver Davante Adams. With Adams terrorizing the NFC for the first eight years of his career, these two have crossed paths before and the wideout has typically walked away with the upper hand.

Last season, the former Packer was targeted five times with Ramsey in coverage and managed to haul in all five passes for 41 yards, per Pro Football Focus. Two years ago wasn’t quite as explosive but still saw the wideout catch three of three targets for 27 yards against the corner.

So, for this week’s Behind Enemy Lines podcast, I had Turf Show Times’ Blaine Grisak on to get his take on the matchup.

“The way the Rams’ secondary has worked with Ramsey last year and this year is they expect him to play on a god-like level and be that dominant, shutdown corner,” Grisak explained. “He hasn’t been that this year and that’s seen throughout the entire secondary. It’s hard to expect Jalen Ramsey to do everything. “...Davante Adams has typically won [this one-on-one] matchup. He’s been a receiver Ramsey has typically struggled with. Carr and [Adams] seem to be on the same level since the beginning of the season, so I expect them to find success on Thursday night.”

A full rundown of the episode is below as well as the full preview for this midweek primetime matchup.

Topics Discussed:

From Super Bowl Champions to bottom-five team, the 2022 LA Rams

Who’s filling in for Matthew Stafford

Cooper Kupp’s and Allen Robinson’s injuries paved the way for Van Jefferson

Is Cam Akers happy now?

Rebuilding the Rams’ offensive line

LA’s defense without Aaron Donald

Bobby Wager, still elite?

Ramsey vs. Adams

Could Sean McVay pull a John Madden?

& more!

