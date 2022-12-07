Raiders-Rams Week 14 Thursday Night Football: 5 things to watch

The Las Vegas Raiders are back at it Thursday night on a short week as they play at the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium. Kickoff is at 5:15 p.m. PT.

Here are five keys to the game:

Watch the turnovers:

The Raiders led the NFL with the fewest turnovers going into Week 12. But they coughed up two turnovers in the first quarter in the past two games. Remarkably, they came back to win both games, against the Seattle Seahawks and Los Angeles Chargers. So, they were fortunate. Yet, that’s a dangerous way of living. In a game they are favored to win, the Raiders can’t let the Rams stick around because of turnovers.

Teams since 1991 to win back-to-back games in same season despite turning it over 2+ times in 1st quarter in both games:

2022 #Raiders

2014 Colts

2001 Rams

1992 Steelers — Josh Dubow (@JoshDubowAP) December 5, 2022

Pass rush:

What do you know, the Raiders have a solid pass-rush these days. They had a season-high five sacks in a 27-20 win over the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday and have had 11 in the past three games after having 10 in the first nine games. Free-agent addition Chandler Jones had three sacks against the Chargers after having just a half sack all season. If they keep this up, it will go a long way to winning this game.

Be the better team:

The Rams are beat up. They are without their core, quarterback Matthew Stafford, defensive tackle Aaron Donald and wide receivers Cooper Kupp and Allen Robinson. The Raiders are the healthier, better team. They need to act like it. We’ve seen Las Vegas lose many winnable games this season. They simply must take care of business.

Ride the stars:

Wide receiver Davante Adams and running back Josh Jacobs have both been on tears and are both playing at an elite level. They are both simply ridiculous and they are carrying the Raiders during this three-game win streak.

Josh Jacobs and Davante Adams have accounted for 61.6% of #Raiders yards from scrimmage. That’s 2nd biggest share for Raiders teammates ever behind only the 61.8% for Clem Daniels and Art Powell in 1963 — Josh Dubow (@JoshDubowAP) December 5, 2022

Here’s the plan: More of the same, please, fellas.

Games when #Raiders had 2 players gain 150+ yards from scrimmage:

Davante Adams/Josh Jacobs today vs LAC

Tim Brown/Napoleaon Kaufman 1997 at NYJ

Marcus Allen/Jessie Hester 1986 vs Phi

Clem Daniels/Larry Todd 1965 at Hou

Daniels/Art Powell 1964 vs Den

Daniels/Powell 1963 vs Hou — Josh Dubow (@JoshDubowAP) December 5, 2022

Feed off the crowd;

We al know the Raider Nation runs deep in Southern California. We know what SoFi Stadium looks like when the Raiders visit the Chargers. It’s going to be more of the same in this game and could even be more sense many Rams fans are turned off by this season that has blown up. So, the Raiders are going to have a lot of support in the stadium. They need to ride this energy and run away with this game.