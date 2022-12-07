Chandler Jones wins AFC Defensive Player of the Week

Chandler Jones finally had a big game as a member of the Las Vegas Raiders and he was rewarded for it.

The NFL announced Jones was named the Week 13 AFC Defensive Player of the Week for his performance in a 27-20 home win over the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday.

The free agent addition had three sacks on Sunday and terrorized a battered Chargers’ offensive line.

Jones, who signed for $34 million in guaranteed money, had a half-sack going into the game. But he was special on Sunday. The entire Raiders’ pass rush was strong against the beat-up Chargers’ front and it had 11 sacks in the past three games after getting just 10 sacks in the first nine games.

This is the second straight week a Las Vegas player won a Player of the Week award. Running back Josh Jacobs was the AFC Offensive Player of the Week for his performance in a Week 12 win at Seattle.