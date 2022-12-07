Raiders Reacts Survey: Week 14

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year, we ask questions of the most plugged-in Las Vegas Raiders fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate.

The Las Vegas Raiders continued their three-game winning streak this past Sunday. They beat the Los Angeles Chargers 27-20.

The excitement from the post-game locker room has fans wondering if this is a turning point. The Raiders have a quick turnaround with the Los Angeles Rams Sunday, and we will see if they can keep the magic going to end the season.

SB Nation Reacts wanted to check the pulse of Raider Nation once again. Silver and black fans have been low on the franchise’s future but are on the rise. This week we ask again what your confidence is in the team direction. With the Raiders on a three-game winning streak, we could expect a massive jump in confidence.