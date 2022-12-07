Raiders Podcast: TDL review Week 13 vs the Chargers

The Las Vegas Raiders now have won three in a row with a home victory. The Raiders are now 3-2 in the division on the season with a 27-20 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers

Tape Don’t lie is ready for the film review about what happened vs. the Chargers. The win pushes them closer to the playoff hunt after an ugly start to the season. With winnable games coming up on the schedule, a run is possible at this point.

BD Williams takes a deep dive into all the areas of the defense. Chandler Jones continues to impress, and the defensive line is starting to show life. Plus, the secondary is flying all around the field, and we decipher their excellence in man coverage.

Davante Adams had another two-touchdown performance, and Derek Carr handles pressure better than before. I review how Carr plays under pressure, plus all three touchdowns on the day.

