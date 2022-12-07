Raiders-Rams injury report: Rock Ya-Sin, Andrew Billings among those out in Week 14 Thursday night game

Wednesday, the Las Vegas Raiders ruled out four players for their game Thursday night at the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium. Kickoff is at 5:15 p.m. PT.

They are cornerback Rock Ya-Sin (knee), defensive tackle Andrew Billings (fibula), linebacker Jayon Brown (hand) and tight end Jesper Horsted (concussion).

Ya-Sin was hurt late in Sunday’s home win over the Los Angeles Chargers and Billings missed the game.

Meanwhile, Las Vegas’ star running back Josh Jacobs is listed as questionable to play on a short week with calf and quad injuries. He was limited in walk-through workouts this week. This is the third straight game Jacobs, who leads the NFL with 1,303 rushing yards, has been listed as questionable and he has not missed a game. This week, though, is a little tricky because of the addition of the quad issue and it being a quick turnaround from Sunday’s game.

Backup cornerback Tyler Hall (back) is also questionable for the Raiders.

Meanwhile, for the Rams, quarterback John Wolford is questionable to play with a neck injury. Rams coach Sean McVay said the team may activate quarterback Baker Mayfield for the game. He was claimed on waivers Tuesday. It would be remarkable if he played on such a short turnaround. Bryce Perkins may start for the battered Rams.

As expected, star defensive tackle Aaron Donald was ruled out of the game with an ankle injury.