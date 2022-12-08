Silver Minings: Raiders-Rams final score predictions

It’s that time of the week again, on a short week. We want to hear your Week 14 prediction.
We want to know your predictions for the final score in the Las Vegas Raiders’ road game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium on Thursday night. Kickoff is at 5:25 p.m. PT.
Please give your final score predictions in the comment section below and the reason why.
The defending Super Bowl champion Rams have had a lot of injuries and have been a disappointment this season. But it won’t be an easy game for the visitors. So, what’s your score?
Let’s see how it goes and thanks for playing along.
In other Raiders’ news:
- Power rankings: Check out where Yahoo has the Raiders in its Week 14 NFL power rankings.
- Fun shirt: Check out this new T-shirt from our friends at BreakingT. It makes fun of Keenan Allen. That’s good stuff.
- Home game on the road: According to Vivid Seats, 63 percent of the tickets sold for the Rams game Thursday night are held by Raiders’ fans.
Loading comments...