Raiders-Rams Week 14 final score: Las Vegas blows it again

The Las Vegas Raiders played at the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium on Thursday night and choked another game away, losing 17-16. Let’s take a look at the key aspects of the game:

Records:

The Raiders are 5-8. The Rams are 4-9.

What it means:

The Raiders are dead. Really dead, seeing a four-game win streak suddenly turn into another blown game. Ridiculous.

Turning point:

The Raiders controlled this game 16-3 only to see the Rams score two late touchdowns, including a final second touchdown pass by Baker Mayfield who has been a Ram for 48 hours. The last drive went for 98 yards with no timeouts.

Injury report:

Guard Alex Bars went down on the first series of the game with a knee injury and was replaced by John Simpson. Bars was ruled out of the game in the second quarter. With a knee injury that may not be great news. In the third quarter, running back Josh Jacobs suffered a hand injury. He returned to the game, but he appeared to be in a lot of pain. Right tackle Jermaine Eluemunor went down early in the fourth quarter with an oblique injury and was replaced by Thayer Munford. So, this offense will need the mini-bye this weekend to help recover.

What’s next:

After a long break, the Raiders start a stretch where the play three of the last four games of the regular season at home, December 18 against the New England Patriots. Kickoff is at 1:05 pm PT. The Patriots are 6-6 going into Monday night’s game at Arizona. Thus, the Raiders are going to be much more rested than the Patriots.