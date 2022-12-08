Raiders vs. Rams: Game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

And just like that, it’s game day again.

Yes, it’s a short week as the Las Vegas Raiders and the Los Angeles Rams open the NFL Week 14 schedule with a Thursday nigth game.

The Raiders are looking for their fourth straight games and will continue to try to claw their way into AFC playoff contention. They have a great opportunity and the play the woeful and battered Rams. It’ should be fun. Below is everything you need to know on how to watch and follow the game:

Game info:

Records: The Raiders are 5-7, the Rams are 3-9.

TV Schedule

Date: Dec. 8, 2022

Time: 5:15 p.m. PT

Channel: Amazon Prime

Announcers: Al Michaels, Kirk Herbstreit

Location: SoFi Stadium, Los Angeles, California,

Radio: KOMP 92.3 FM and KRLV “Raider Nation Radio” 920 AM

Related Las Vegas Raiders Radio Network affiliate stations

Watch on mobile:

Live game streams are available on the following platforms for those in-market*:

Raiders + Allegiant Stadium App (iOS and Android devices)

+ Allegiant Stadium App (iOS and Android devices) Raiders.com on iOS mobile devices (Safari browser only via this direct link)

Weather: It’s always nice in Allegiant Stadium.

Betting: Raiders -6, 44 O/U at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Follow Silver and Black Pride on social media!

Twitter - @SilverBlakPride

Facebook - Silver and Black Pride

Opponent Blog: Show Turf Times.