Raiders vs. Rams: Game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

And just like that, it’s game day again.
Yes, it’s a short week as the Las Vegas Raiders and the Los Angeles Rams open the NFL Week 14 schedule with a Thursday nigth game.
The Raiders are looking for their fourth straight games and will continue to try to claw their way into AFC playoff contention. They have a great opportunity and the play the woeful and battered Rams. It’ should be fun. Below is everything you need to know on how to watch and follow the game:
Game info:
Records: The Raiders are 5-7, the Rams are 3-9.
TV Schedule
Date: Dec. 8, 2022
Time: 5:15 p.m. PT
Channel: Amazon Prime
Announcers: Al Michaels, Kirk Herbstreit
Location: SoFi Stadium, Los Angeles, California,
Radio: KOMP 92.3 FM and KRLV “Raider Nation Radio” 920 AM
Watch on mobile:
Live game streams are available on the following platforms for those in-market*:
- Raiders + Allegiant Stadium App (iOS and Android devices)
- Raiders.com on iOS mobile devices (Safari browser only via this direct link)
Weather: It’s always nice in Allegiant Stadium.
Betting: Raiders -6, 44 O/U at DraftKings Sportsbook.
