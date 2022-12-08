After 13 weeks of watching other teams play, it's the Las Vegas Raiders and Raider Nation’s turn to get involved in the Thursday Night Football action with a Week 14 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams.

The Raiders are riding the high of a three-game win streak and have miraculously managed to revive their playoff hopes. Meanwhile, the Rams have fallen off the deep end, and at 3-9, there will be no repeat Super Bowl champion this year and they’re just looking to play spoiler for the rest of the season.

Las Vegas will look to continue to ride running back Josh Jacobs’ hot hand but Los Angeles has a stout run defense, so who is going to give in first? Also, is there a chance we see Baker Mayfield make his Rams’ debut two days after being claimed off waivers?

The lines from DraftKings Sportsbook are below and this is your place to discuss it all!

Spread: LV -6

O/U: 44

LV ML: -245

LA ML: +205

Have a blast!