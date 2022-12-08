Raiders-Rams inactives: Josh Jacobs is active

For the third straight game, Las Vegas Raiders star running back Josh Jacobs was listed as questionable and for the third straight time he is active and will play in Thursday night’s game at the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium. Kickoff is at 5:15 p.m. PT.

Wednesday, Jacobs was listed as questionable to play on a short week with calf and quad injuries. He was limited in walk-through workouts this week. Jacobs leads the NFL with 1,303 rushing yards.

Backup cornerback Tyler Hall (back) was also listed as questionable for the Raiders. He is active.

Wednesday, the Raiders ruled out four players for the Rams’ game. They are cornerback Rock Ya-Sin (knee), defensive tackle Andrew Billings (fibula), linebacker Jayon Brown (hand) and tight end Jesper Horsted (concussion). Ya-Sin and Brown were hurt late in Sunday’s home win over the Los Angeles Chargers and Billings and Horsted missed the game.

The Raiders other inactive players are: Center Hroniss Grasu and defensive end Tashawn Bower. Las Vegas activated Grasu from the practice squad for the game.

Meanwhile, for the Rams, quarterbacks John Wolford, Baker Mayfield and Bryce Perkins are all active. Wolford was questionable to play with a neck injury. Mayfield was claimed on waivers Tuesday. It would be remarkable if he played on such a short turnaround.