The Las Vegas Raiders have a massive game tonight on Thursday Night Football. While the Raiders’ opponent, the Los Angeles Rams, might not have much to play for, Las Vegas has managed to pull itself back into playoff contention heading into Week 14.

Both teams released their injury reports for the week and while the Raiders are fighting through their fair share of injuries, they’ll still have the health advantage heading into tonight. The Rams placed their starting and Super Bowl-winning quarterback Matthew Stafford on injured reserve and claimed former Browns and Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield off waivers as a potential replacement.

Despite only being with the team for a few days, Los Angeles’ head coach Sean McVay didn’t rule Mayfield out for tonight and indicated there’s a chance he might get some reps.

“As far as [Mayfield’s] status for tomorrow, we’re working through that kind of stuff,” McVay said yesterday. “We just finished up. I mean, he literally just got here last night. Incredibly sharp guy. It was good to be able to be around him. Really, we feel like it upgraded our quarterback room, gives us a chance to have him in the building, and we’ll see how it goes, and we’ll take it a day at a time.”

But beyond who’s under center, the Rams will still be without several key players as their top wide receivers, Cooper Kupp and Allen Robinson, are also on IR, and superstar defensive tackle Aaron Donald has already been ruled out.

I went over the full injury report and the news on this week's Holder's Handful podcast, which can be found below.

Topics Discussed:

AFC Wild Card standings and who to root for

Raiders flexed out of Sunday Night Football

Chandler Jones wins AFC Defensive Player of the Week

AJ Cole nominated for Walter Payton Man of the Year

Kyle Peko called up, Kendal Vickers released and more roster news

Thursday Night Football injury report

& more!

