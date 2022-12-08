SB Nation Reacts: 80 percent of Raiders fans believe in the team’s direction

The Las Vegas Raiders push to finish the season strong after a bad start during the first half of the season. The 27-20 win over the Los Angeles Chargers could help start a point in the right direction with a three-game winning streak.

With this week’s SB Nation Reacts we asked Raider Nation what was their confidence in the teams direction going forward. The nation is excited about what’s to come with 80 percent of fans now believing in the Raiders

Fans are optimistic especially after the win last Sunday. While still not as high as previous months fans are starting to believe again in the team’s future and what they can do going forward.

Raider Nation might get more excitement this week with expectations on the rise. The Los Angeles Rams are the next opponent which should be a win.

Raider Nation is hoping that the team can start to put together respectable performances and finishing the season on a good note.