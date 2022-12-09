Silver Minings: Maxx Crosby is finalist for Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award

While has been dominated on the field, Las Vegas Raiders’ star defensive end Maxx Crosby is being recognized for his all-around impact as he is one of eight finalists for this year’s Art Rooney Sportsmanship award.

Here is the full list, via NFL Media:

Dalvin Cook, Aaron Jones and Nick Chubb are among eight finalists for the 2022 Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award. pic.twitter.com/nGXQzenUyY — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) December 8, 2022

According to an NFL press release, the award is given each year to the NFL player who best displays the qualities of on-field sportsmanship, including fair play, respect for the game and opponents, and integrity in competition. A group of former NFL players selected the finalists.

The award was created in 2014 to honor the late Art Rooney Sr, the founder of the Pittsburgh Steelers. Best of luck, Maxx and it’s well deserved.

